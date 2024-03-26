Amotekun dismisses 3 officers in Ondo over misconduct

Three Amotekun officers of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, have been dismissed for professional misconduct.

Adetunji Adeleye, the Commander of the Corps, who said this on Tuesday in Akure while parading seven suspects who were alleged of human trafficking and house breaking, said the three dismissed officers would be prosecuted in line with the regulations guiding the Corps.

He said, “We want to inform the public that we have three of the Amotekun officers that had gone through the normal process of corps marshall and had been dismissed today for professional misconduct and we will ensure that adequate punishments even after the dismissal are given to them.

“The penalty of what they did is to dismiss them and we have dismissed them accordingly.

“Our parade today is more of sensitization, we have seven suspected criminals and we want to inform the public that you should assist us so that we can assist you too. We recovered a vehicle which was attacked by armed bandits, and the resident of a particular community around Akure town raised the alarm and within few minutes of the alarm

“We were able to moved and on getting there, while trying to rescue the victim, the armed robbers who had already taken over the vehicle drove off and we were able to retrieved the vehicle. While the efforts is on to apprehend the robbers.

“While a lots of electronics equipments had been stolen from the resident of the community, and we decided to manhunt around the community, this happened around 2am and by 5am we were able to retrieved a lots of things that were stolen.

“And this is to reconfirm that response to distress calls is actually working for us in order to reduce crime to minimum. Again, the Easter festive is around the corner and end of fasting and we know that people will travel around during the holidays. We will be deploying 700 officers across the 18 local government areas of Ondo state to guarantee safety of lives and properties in the state.

“To commuters, we advise you to reduce traveling late in the night, and early in the morning. However, we will commence our 24-hours patrol from the end of this week to ensure safety.

“Out of the seven suspected criminals we are parading today, we have three that were arrested for human trafficking cases and we have four others that were arrested for house breaking and we were able to retrieved all the items stolen during their operation, which would be handover to the rightful owners.

“So we want to encourage the good people of Ondo State to give us timely information in order to reduce crimes in the State.”