Governorship aspirant, Adelabu dumps APC, may join SDP

Hours after losing the All Progressive Congress (APC ), governorship ticket, Adebayo Adelabu, has reportedly resigned his membership of the broom

party.

The former CBN Deputy Governor and flagbearer of the party in 2019 governorship elections is set to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to actualise his ambition.

Adelabu, was not at the Guber APC primary held at Liberty stadium, Ibadan on Friday but was said to had secured 327 votes.

Read also: APC Congress: Oyo North candidates cries out over manipulated list

Senator Teslim Folarin, was announced as the winner of the Guber ticket with 954 votes.

Folarin who is representing Oyo central senatorial district was declared winner by the Secretary of the Committee who served as the Returning Officer,Abdullahi Abubarkar Kuso

Also, a legal luminary, Adeniyi Akintola was not at the primary.

Three other aspirants — Akeem Agbaje, Hakeem Alao and Azeez Adeduntan — secured 15, 6 and 2 votes respectively while eleven votes were declared void.

Meanwhile, a former secretary to Oyo State Government, Sharafadeen Alli has pulled out of 2023 Oyo South Senatorial contest for APC ticket, quoting lack of internal democracy as his reason.