Gov Sim Fubara is party-less, won’t get nomination in 2027 – Rivers NWC-backed APC

Gov Sim Fubara no longer belongs to any political party, and would thus not get a party to nominate him in 2027 for any political office, so declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) backed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The faction is led by Tony Okocha who has had negative court orders of recent, but the chief has often said he was not aware of such sanctions.

Okocha spoke on Sunday, December 22, 2024, while celebrating his birthday with widows. He gave palliatives to the women numbering hundreds.

Okocha, while addressing the press in his home, said Gov Fubara was plotting against the FCT Minister everyday but allegedly forgot he has no party affiliation any more. “He is not even a member of any political party, so how will he contest the 2027 election? He is no more a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and he cannot be nominated by the party.”

He did not explain at what point the governor who contested under the PDP lost his membership. Fubara’s loyalists got nominations for the 2024 local council elections from the Action Peoples Party (APP) and all won.

On the court order by the justice, Godwin Obomanu of the Port Harcourt High Court that nullified the executive committee of the NWC-backed APC he leads, Okocha accused Gov Sim to be behind it. He said Fubara has to change or the wrath of God will descend.

He described the Rivers State judiciary as the governor’s supermarket, alleging that the governor even assigns cases to judges of his choice.

Quoting the late MKO Abiola who said nobody should shave him in his absence, Okocha, known as a Nyesom Wike loyalist to the core, the APC national leadership issued dates for the congresses; that forms were bought (he said he even bought his with N3m for chairmanship), he said he campaigned for it and was elected. “I am not aware of any court process on the matter. The NWC came down here in Port Harcourt to inaugurate the new executive council. I hear those who went to court served the national body who went for appeal.

“Let them do what they want. I will not run away from Nigeria. Let them know that the Supreme Court position is that it is internal; matter for political parties; the Party is supreme. They are wasting their time. The business of the party starts from the wards to LGAs and states to the national level.

“Let our state not be thrown into turmoil by idiotic verdicts. Each time the Nigerian Judicial Council (NJC) scolds judges, a judge from Rivers must be included.

“Bottom line is: I am not aware of any court order stopping us. They cannot be embarrassing the national chairman.”

He thus threatened to expel those always running to the court to obtain injunctions against the APC. This was however how some persons believed to be known to him were also obtaining court injunctions stopping the then APC leadership loyal to Chibuike Amaechi from fielding candidates for elections or from carrying out any party activity.”

He however advised any member who was not comfortable to hit the exit door. “If the kitchen is too hot for you, get out.”

He said despite court order, “We are doing our business. We are distributing 23,000 bags of rice through the local council area and wards. The governor can give the APC of Government house his own rice, not to APC of Nigeria.”

