Gov. Makinde forwards new name assembly to replace late commissioner of environment

Governor Seyi Makinde on Thursday forwarded the name of Lateef Idowu Oyeleke as commissioner nominee to the Oyo State House of Assembly for screening and approval.

Oyeleke is expected to replace Late Kehinde Ayoola, commissioner for Environment who died May 14,this year.

Speaker, Oyo State House of assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, disclosed this on Thursday during plenary in which he read a message sent to the house from Governor Makinde.

The Assembly resumed plenary after brief recess to celebrate Eid-el Kabir.

According to the letter, Makinde is seeking to appoint Oyeleke as the new commissioner for environment to replace late Ayoola who was until his death, the commissioner for environment and whose demise has left the office vacant.

The house has however called for fifty copies of the nominee’s curriculum vitae (CV) to be submitted to the house on the 10th of August.

The house will screen the candidate on the 11th of August, 2020.