Gombe approves N3.2 Billion contract for solar streetlights installation

The Gombe State Executive Council (SEC) has approved over N3.2 billion contract for the installation of solar street lights within Gombe metropolis and environs.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the 11th SEC meeting, the State Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Alhassan Kwami said the decision by the State Government to change to the solar system as against the current generator-powered streetlights was consequent upon the ingenuity of Inuwa Yahaya-led administration in cutting cost, especially in the face of global economic meltdown occasioned by the covid-19 Pandemic.

The Commissioner disclosed that it will take three months to complete and phase one of the projects is expected to cover about 71 kilometres of Gombe township roads.

The cost of diesel is high; the last contract for the diesel that expired this month is N1.14 billion and the contract was entered into when the cost of diesel was not as high as this.

“If we are to renew such contract now for the next one year, the cost may be twice that of the old one because of the increase in the cost of diesel, this is no longer sustainable given the present economic realities, hence the decision to revert to solar street lights which are known to be cost-effective, environmentally-friendly and the current energy solution being adopted across the world,” Kwami said.

The Commissioner of information said the company that will undertake the contract will also be responsible for maintaining the solar-powered streetlights for Five years, adding that in the contract package, the firm will also train locals in the maintenance of the street lights going forward.

However, speaking in specific terms on the solar-powered street lights project, the Commissioner of Works, Abubakar Bappah said the completion period for the installation of the solar street lights is 3 months, beginning from the day the sites are handed over to the contractors, adding that the package of the contract includes the training of staff from the State Ministry of Works and youths in the State so that afterwards the State can boast of a pool of engineers who can manage the solar system.

“The solar streetlight project is the first of two lots with the second one expected to cover 42 Kilometres dual carriageway,” Bappah said.

Also approved at the State Executive Council meeting was the augmentation of Bambam-Tula -Yiri and Bambam- Mona Kutere- Loja road contracts.

The Commissioner of works said the augmentation follows consideration by the Inuwa Yahaya’s administration to execute the project that will stand the test of time.

“The augmentation for the Bambam Tula Yiri road is Six hundred and thirty-seven million One hundred and Eighteen thousand Two hundred and thirty naira while that of Bambam-Mona Kutere- Loja road stands at Seven and sixteen million Four and Twenty Thousand Four hundred and ninety-six naira Ninety-seven kobo,” Bappah explained.

In the same vein, the State Executive Council has approved the sum of ninety-seven million four hundred and thirteen thousand seven hundred and forty-six naira as compensation to one hundred and twenty persons affected by the ongoing 2.9 billion Gombe State University-Malam Inna- Kagarawal erosion control project.

Commenting on the decision, the Commissioner of Environment, Hussaina Goje said for the project to be successfully implemented, the government had to undertake a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) in line with the World Bank guideline.

She said the compensation only affects individuals whose property are located within 5 meters radius on both sides of the erosion control works.

Speaking on the 10-year Development Plan for which the State Executive Council approved the sum of Twenty Seven million for its preparation, the state commissioner of finance and economic development, Muhammad Gambo Magaji said the plan, which will be unveiled on the 16th of this month, is a precisional guide for would-be investors and development partners to key into the dreams and aspirations of the State.