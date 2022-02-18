Ganduje takes full control of Kano APC after Appeal Court verdict

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has taken full charge of the Nigerian Centre of Commerce Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This followed the ruling by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Thursday setting aside the judgment of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court that invalidated last year’s APC congresses in Kano.

Consequently, the judgment handed the control of the APC in Kano which was being dragged by a faction led by a former Governor of the State Ibrahim

Shekarau back to Governor Ganduje.

The factions had held parallel congresses and produced two sets of state executives with the Ganduje group

having Abdullahi Abbas as state chairman and Shekarau camp electing Haruna Danzago to the same office.

The situation led to legal fireworks that obviously made the Mai-Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Committee not to sworn in a Chairman for Kano when that was done for other States on February 3.

But with the latest judgement, Abbas has been presented with the Certificate of Return by the APC Caretaker National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe on Thursday.

Addressing journalists at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, Ganduje extended olive branch to the Shekarau faction, asking them to close rank with his camp as one family in the party.

“I am appealing to them (Shakarau’s faction) because we are members of one family, the APC. So I’m appealing to them to come and Kano state is almost one hundred percent APC, we will come together and forge ahead in such a manner.

“We have to thank God for this very important victory at the moment. As he rightly said, we APC of Kano state have got a judgement that all the elections we conducted from the wards to the state level are legally recognized.

“I want to thank the party and the leadership for initiating the peace move to ensure that our party is united. I have to thank the party for that. A judgement has been passed in our favour and APC stakeholders in Kano are here to show our appreciation to the leadership of the party.

“We have the house leader, senator, other representatives, representatives of the 44 local government chairmen, state assembly members, elected councilors from Kano state and to you the members of the press for covering all the court proceedings,” he said.