Fuel crisis, naira redesign ploy to discredit me – Tinubu

Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused a cabal within President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of sabotaging the party by creating unnecessary hardships with naira re-design and fuel crisis weeks to the 2023 general election.

Tinubu, who spoke in Yoruba language at the APC Presidential Campaign rally held at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta on Wednesday, said some unnamed members of a cabal within the presidency and APC of northern extraction had begun scheming to discredit Tinubu, Shettima and APC as a ploy to have another northern president replacing Buhari after eight years in power.

He said, “Even if they said there is no fuel, we will trek to vote. They have a lot of mischief; they could say there is no fuel. They have been scheming to create a fuel crisis, but forget about it.

“Relax, I, Asiwaju, have told you that the issue of fuel supply will be permanently addressed. Whoever wants to eat the honey embedded in a mountain won’t worry about the axe. Is that not so? And if you want to eat palm kernel, you would bring stone and use it to break it, then the kernel will come out.”

The APC presidential candidate, who was visibly angry at the campaign in Abeokuta on the alleged ploy to replace him with northern candidate, declared that the anti-party activities of the cabal that are working secretly with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar wouldn’t work as APC’s Tinubu/ Shettima combination will win the presidential election.

“Let them increase the price of fuel and hoard it; let them hoard money, the naira, we will go and vote and we will win. Even if they change the ink on naira notes; whatever their plans, it will come to nought. We are going to win. Those in the PDP will lose (Won Ma Lule).

“I am homeboy, I have come here, you will not be put to shame; we will take over the government from them, the traitors who wanted to contest with us. They had no experience”, Tinubu added.

At the APC presidential campaign rally which neither had the national chairman, Adamu Abdullahi nor any APC governors from the north in attendance, Tinubu said that he really understood the northern agenda towards him and APC, but believed that he would win in the long run even with all their political antics.

“The great Nigerian youths, the great Nigerian students, the confident Nigerian youths, this is a revolution. This election is a revolution. They are plotting, but they will fail.

“They said fuel price will increase and reach N200 per litre. Go and relax. They don’t want this election to hold, they want to scuttle it. Do you agree?

“On this one, I’m guaranteeing you one thing: there will be student’s loan. Nobody will drop out of the university because of school fees. I guarantee you that. Nobody will have to repeat for eight years, and not graduate.

“We are too smart, we are brilliant, we are courageous, we are sharp, we will make a four-year course run for four years. Do you agree? Will you vote whether there is fuel or not? Call your sister, we are bringing revolution.

“Let me say what’s on my mind. The other day, I told you. They think they can cause a crisis by sabotaging the fuel supply. They are sabotaging fuel supply. Whether there is fuel or not, whether there is Okada (motorcycle) or not, whether there is tricycle or not, we will go and vote and we shall win. This is a superior revolution and when I tell you, you know what I mean. You know me, we are going there to win”, he said.