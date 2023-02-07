Fuel crisis: Datti promises to change the system

Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the coming February presidential election, has promised that he and his principal, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of his party, would eliminate the rent-seeking and corrupt system resulting in the perennial fuel crisis situation confronting Nigerians on a daily basis if voted into power.

He made this promise on Tuesday when fielding questions on “The 2023 Verdict” on Channels TV about the state of the nation and plans the Obi-Datti presidency has for Nigerians if they win the presidential election.

He said, “In the last one week, the disgruntlement, the pain of Nigerians has of course added to the appeal of Labour. However, we are quick to remind them that Labour Party is here for good and our politics have been here ever since.

“Peter Obi and I would love to see the progress of the country not only when there is a crisis. It has been our lives to serve Nigerians.”

“What to think about now is, for example, the leading news of today, which is that after one week there will be no fuel scarcity. Who is that meant to deceive or impress? These are the kinds of things that we don’t encourage,” he said, sounding really upset about the kind of politics practised by the political elite to perpetually keep Nigerians in captivity.

“Heaven was promised on earth in Nigeria, eight years ago. We didn’t see it,” he said, questioning the ruling party’s tactics for continuing to put us in trouble by promising things they didn’t intend to deliver.

“Less than three weeks to the election, somebody comes to tell you that in two weeks to the election, you will not see it. Come on, Nigerians, wake up! Listen to what we have been telling you—do not allow yourself to be deceived anymore.

“Only one system faces Nigeria and discusses issues—the labour system. And I draw the attention of Nigerians to the fact that whoever stands to tell you that your security has improved does not mean well for you and your future,” he warned.

He promised again that voting for Peter Obi and himself would provide Nigerians with a good opportunity to deal with the corruption that is fueling the monster of the fuel crisis.

“Now you can do “ways and means” to clear out the fuel queues, what happens in June 2023 to February 2027? What happens then?” he asked. “We are stopping it now… It will not happen again, and it will not happen while our system is in operation. There will be initial political drawbacks, but with time we will defeat them and get Nigeria running.”

Meanwhile, Baba-Ahmed said that it would be selfish to insist that power remains in the north, urging Nigerians, especially in the northern part of the country, to cede power to the south.

“In today’s Nigeria, that configuration, which I don’t have to tell you what it is, does not give any resemblance of justice. It is simply not right; you can’t do that in today’s world. I mean, the people have advanced; Nigerian history has shown that power must rotate.

“Two political party have a.) misruled Nigeria for 24 years. b.) have misconfigured themselves; c.) have been unable to campaign on the real issues except for one party that is standing—Labour Party—and this is as good as done.”