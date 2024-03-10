Fubara’s hint on willingness to resign sends shockwaves in Rivers

…but Wike councilor’s resignation douses tension

Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State gave hints of willingness to resign if that would bring peace to the state, but the gesture sent shockwaves especially around the corridors of power in the oil-rich state.

Tension however, came down few hours later when the counselor representing the FCT Minister’s ward in his local council area resigned and joined the Sim Movement.

The governor was brought to power by the forceful actions of the former governor and now FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. Now, both political son and godfather have fallen apart after attempted impeachment by lawmakers loyal to the godfather.

Gov Fubara is seen to be the dove in the matter but he shocked many in the week when he told a television crew he was prepared to resign to bring about peace.

Calls began to fast around the state asking why the governor could say such a thing. Most persons close to the governor said they were inundated with calls asking if the governor was actually about to throw in the towel.

The hint by the governor said he had expressed willingness to give up his office for a lasting peace to reign in the state. The governor was quoted in an interview with AIT on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

According to him, there was no sacrifice too big for him to make for the success of the state.

Fubara had gone further to state that there were things he could have done that would have resulted in a “total crisis.” However, he stated, his ability to restrain even when he has the power is maturity.

During the interview, Fubara said, “No sacrifice will be too big for me to pay for the success of this administration.

“And the reason is very simple, it’s not political love, it’s not because I want to gain any favour from anybody, my interest and love for our dear state is genuine.

“I’m not trying to say I want to be one man who will be there to decide the fate of all but let Rivers State remain.

“My burden was not the issue of all the drama, it’s the millions of Rivers people who had made sacrifices and it looks as if their hopes are being dashed. They were the ones I was worried about. What will be their fate? It’s not about me.

“If leaving this position is what I need or what is needed to bring more peace to the state, I can even tell you people to come and take it. It’s not about me. People should understand that definitely I will go but Rivers State will still remain.

“I am the governor, no matter what it is, there are things I could have done and there would have been a total crisis. But your ability to restrain in the face of crisis even when you have the power to do things is maturity.”

Many said they believed this hint was deep because it was not his first time, though many interest groups had not joined the matter by that early time. It was however clear in the onset of the crisis that Fubara had offered to resign so Wike could run the state his way, but that top elders intervened to stop the move to avoid the expected instability it could trigger in the state and huge opprobrium.

Twist:

New tones however, emerged when a councilor from Wike’s ward tendered his membership and leadership of the Obio/Akpor legislative house as well as his support for his kinsman. He also boosted the Fubara camp when he announced joining the Sim Movement.

The councilor, Achor Nna, was, until his resignation, the leader of the Obio/Akpor legislature and councillor representing Ward 9 Rumu-Epirikom and Elioparanwa in the legislative council.

In his letter of resignation dated 7 March and addressed to the council chairperson, Nna specifically expressed gratitude to Wike for the opportunity to represent him (Wike) in the legislative council.

The resignation letter was posted on Facebook where Nna also made a live video confirming it. The action was regarded as a blow to the godfather.

Nna stated: “This resignation is borne out of my conviction to align with the truth in the face of the current political issues in Rivers State, coupled with the unwarranted intimidation, marginalisation, coercion, bullying and arm-twisting from some leaders of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

“If you say the truth, you die. If you lie, you die. Better to say the truth and die,” he added, referencing a popular remark by a former Kogi State senator, Dino Melaye.

Continuing he said, “My chairman, I want to align with the progressive minds to liberate and develop Rivers State in line with the Simplified Movement.”

The hinted resignation and the actual resignation underline the dull phase of the crisis where long knives seem to only move at night. Sources say these are signs that the upcoming end to local council tenures in the state and the anxiety over likely appointment of caretaker committees are hitting hard and may decide the next turn of the crisis or its end.