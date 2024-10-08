Fubara plotted to remove Speaker, it boomeranged – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers, has revealed the reason for the escalating political crisis in the state, saying that Governor Sim Fubara plotted to remove the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, but it boomeranged against him.

Wike, who is now the minister of the federal capital territory, stated this during his appearance on Channels TV on Tuesday evening, saying that he has never demanded money for his successor.

The oil-rich state has been engulfed in turmoil since October 2023. Series of events, including plots to impeach the governor and the speaker, the demolition of the state house of assembly, among others have occurred in the last one year.

The crisis escalated over the weekend following a controversial local government election.

All attempts to stop the poll with the use of the court and security agencies were resisted by the governor.

Fubara-backed Action Peoples Party (APP) won 22 of the LGA in the election marred by violence, while the Action Alliance (AA) won one local government.

Three local government secretariats have been set ablaze after the governor sworn in the newly elected chairpersons.

Speaking on Channels TV on Tuesday evening, Wike revealed that the unending political turmoil was caused by a plot by Fubara to remove the speaker of the state house of assembly and it backfired.

“Has Fubara ever told you that I said come and be giving me money or I should do this or that and I didn’t do and I am not happy…The point is he plotted a coup to remove the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly and the thing boomeranged against him,” the FCT minister said.

