Four state assembly speakers impeached since 2023

Elvert Ayambem, the speaker of Cross River State, has been impeached by his colleagues in the house of assembly.

Ayambem was impeached during the plenary session on Wednesday on financial misappropriation and incompetence.

However, Ayambem is not alone. Several speakers have been kicked out since the inauguration of house of assemblies in different states in June 2023.

Martins Amaehwule

In the wake of the political crisis in Rivers State, lawmakers loyal to Governor Sim Fubara removed Amaehwule as the speaker of the state assembly.

The assembly has been divided since the inception of the political battle between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the minister of federal capital territory.

While Amaehwule and pro-Wike lawmakers still regard him as speaker, pro-Fubara legislators refused to regard him. The case is already in the court.

Olakunle Oluomo

Oluomo was impeached as the speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly in January 2024.

Oludaisi Elemide was subsequently elected as the new speaker of the assembly.

He was reportedly impeached over allegations bordering on embezzlement of funds.

Bilyaminu Moriki

Moriki was impeached as the speaker of Zamfara State in February.

This followed a motion by a member representing Maru Constituency, Nasiru Abdullahi, and endorsed by 18 out of the 24 members.

Moriki was impeached, according to the lawmakers, due to lingering insecurity in the state without any attempt by the house to stop the crisis.

Elvert Ayambem

Ayambem, representing Ikom 2 State Constituency, was impeached as the speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

The Speaker was impeached by 17 members out of the 25-member House over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

The lawmakers alleged that the impeached speaker misappropriated N48 million meant for the payment of electricity bills of the assembly complex and quarters.

They also alleged that Ayambem misappropriated 2 percent of all revenue collected by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) monthly to the tune of N404 million.