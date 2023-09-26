Former LG chairman in Ogun docked for accusing Abiodun of fund diversion

The impeached Chairman of the Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, has been charged by the police and appeared before a magistrate’s court in Abeokuta, the state’s capital.

Adedayo accused Dapo Abiodun of stealing the statutory federal funding allotted to the state’s 20 LGs.

He also petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking Abiodun’s probe on the allegations.

Adedayo was later suspended by the seven councillors from the LG following allegations against the governor, and also held and grilled for three days by the Department of State Security (DSS), Ogun Command, in Abeokuta.

Read also: Ogun stimulates economy around cargo airport

On September 14, five out of the LG’s eleven councillors voted to impeach him.

He was taken to the Police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, by police command agents on Monday at Ijebu-Ife.

Two charges were brought against him on Tuesday at a Magistrate’s Court in Isabo, Abeokuta, after the state government filed a petition.

The petition, titled “Petition against Wale Adedayo’s deliberate circulation of falsehood, false report to government, threat to life, and interference with the exercise of executive function,” was signed by Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to the State Government.