Fashola: Why Nigerians will vote APC in 2023

Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, said he was optimistic that right-thinking Nigerians will vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections because President Muhammadu Buhari has governed the country to the best of his ability since he assumed office in 2015.

Fashola said this when he appeared on Channels TV Sunday, July 24.

He was responding to a question on the possibility of the ruling party winning the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, “Nigerians have had the opportunity of two governments. On a profound reflection, right-thinking and well-meaning Nigerians will re-elect our party into governance, I am optimistic about that.

“I think we have served this country as efficiently as possible, in the most difficult times.

“No government has faced COVID; we did. No government has faced a global scarcity of resources caused by a war in which we are not involved; we did and we are still managing that economy, providing hope and sustainability. I’m optimistic that we will win.”