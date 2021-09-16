Fani-Kayode dumps PDP for APC as defections to ruling party thicken

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister, has formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), after years of criticizing the same party.

Fani-Kayode joins a long list of politicians who have dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party in recent months.

Fani-Kayode announced his decision to join the APC after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House In Abuja, on Thursday, during which both posed for a photograph which has now circulated online.

The former Aviation minister’s decision to join APC put an end to months of speculation around his association with the ruling party.

Fani-Kayode was presented to President Buhari by the party’s caretaker chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The former minister alleged that he was divinely directed to dump the main opposition party for APC to help foster national unity.

Fani-Kayode said he played a vital role in the defection of three PDP governors from the opposition party to APC, while inviting other PDP governors to join the ruling party.

Recall that in recent months several chieftains and leaders of the PDP have defected to the APC which is currently embroiled in leadership crisis.

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi was the first PDP Governor to defect to the APC, he was subsequently followed by in May by Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade.

Ayade had said his decision to join APC was based on the interest of his people.

Similarly, Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle became the third Governor from the PDP to cross over to the APC within the last two years.

The former minister has been one of the most critical voices of the Buhari’s administration since inception in 2015.