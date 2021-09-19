Face your frustrations in APC, PDP governors lash out on Umahi

The People Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has lashed out on the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi for illegally sitting on a PDP mandate and continue to call himself an APC governor.

The forum expressed dissatisfaction on recent comments of the governor, which it described as “turning truth on its head.”

In a press statement signed by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, CID Maduabum, the forum recalled that Umahi left PDP for APC irrespective of the maladministration and daily incidents of destruction of lives and property currently going on in Ebonyi State and the entire country under the watch of APC.

It accused Umahi of sabotaging the PDP in 2019 elections in his quest to deliver 25 percent to his APC benefactors, adding that it took the determined resistance of Ebonyi people to checkmate him.

“It was good riddance that he subsequently left PDP for APC instead of continuing his role as an APC mole.

Read also: Parallel state congresses likely in Lagos as APC stakeholders kick against consensus arrangement

“On the issue of zoning, we advise Governor Umahi to face his frustrations in APC and not drag PDP and her governors into it.

“PDP is an independent political party with workable structures and method of doing things. It’s not an appendage of the APC or indeed any other association or group,” the statement read in part.

The PDP governors’ further said it was single minded in its resolve to boot out the APC in 2023 and would craft strategies to achieve same in the national interest as APC currently represents an existential threat to Nigeria’s democracy and survival.

It therefore, reminded all Nigerians that they have a duty and responsibility to end this long nightmare of APC misrule.