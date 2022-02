Ex-commissioner, Phillip Aivoji, emerges Lagos PDP Chairman

Philip Aivoji, a former Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism in Lagos State, has been elected the new chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Aivoji was elected at a state congress held on Sunday in Lagos.

In a keenly contested congress, Aivoji polled 839 votes to defeat his closest contender, Amos Fawole, who polled 816 votes.

Announcing the results on Monday, Governor Douye Diri, the chairman, electoral committee for the Lagos State Congress of PDP and Governor of Bayelsa, said the committee was fair and transparent in the conduct of the congress.

“After the transparent and open electoral process of the Lagos State PDP State Congress, I hereby announce the following results. In the chairmanship contest, we had six candidates.

“As Chairman of this committee, I hereby declare Aivoji Philip Olabode as the Chairman-Elect of the Lagos State chapter of the Lagos PDP,” Diri said.

Announcing the chairmanship result, the Governor said that Adetokunbo Pearse scored zero votes; King Okuneye got 56 votes; Niyi Adams polled 29 votes, and Abiodun Adebiyi scored zero votes.

Douye further urged party members in the state to be united and work as one family to move the party forward. He added that in every election there must always be a winner.

According to him, “I will like to use this opportunity to appreciate members of the PDP, Lagos State Chapter. The PDP is one and the same, this is a family election.

“I believe there is no winner, the winner is the PDP, so everybody should work in a way and in a manner to ensure that the PDP remains united as a family. Even those who had the ambition to lead the party but lost should support the winners to ensure that come 2023 the PDP will take over Lagos State.”

In his acceptance speech, Aivoji, said he considered the call for service as a privilege, promising to work with leaders of PDP to reposition the party in the state in order to win elections.

Also, Hakeem Amode, the newly elected Publicity Secretary of the party, commended the party leaders for giving the state a free and fair congress, which he described as the first of its kind in the party.

Amode, who noted that the outcome of the congress was a new beginning for Lagos PDP, said that the new executives were looking forward to the challenges the victory would bring.

Other elected state executives elected in the state congress are; Benedict Tai (Deputy Chairman), Soji Orioye (Secretary), Hakeem Amodu (Publicity Secretary), and Idowu Akinsanya (Women Leader), among others.

Recall that the initial Lagos State PDP congress which was held on October 16, 2021 was disrupted by thugs.