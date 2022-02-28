APGA kicks, faults electoral commission on Enugu local govt election

The leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State, South East Nigeria, says it is disappointed with the way the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) conducted the recent local government election in the state.

The party commended Enugu electorate for coming out to vote for its candidates in the various Local Government Areas of the state, but faulted ENSIEC for non- availability or short supply of its staff and electoral materials at various venues used for the election.

The party, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Ndubuisi Enechionyia, and the Secretary, Dickson Ani, alleged that there were electoral harassment, intimidation, violence, assault and malpractices displayed by the ruling party in the state in collaboration with the electoral commission and its officers.

“We hereby detest and reject the pre-written election results declared by ENSIEC even in many areas where it was glaring that no elections were conducted; we call on ENSIEC to immediately withdraw the illegal certificates of return issued to the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),” Enechionyia said.

He appealed to their supporters to remain calm and resolute as the party commences the process of nullification of the outcome of the election “irresponsibly conducted by a clearly biased electoral body, which is against the will of the people and so will not stand.”

The party also commended their candidates and supporters for embarking on the journey of re-writing the political history of Enugu State, assuring that they would do what is legally necessary to reverse this blatant abuse of the people’s sensibilities.

“Our State has never had it so bad. This is the final dance of the government and the electoral body, as we have no doubt that Enugu will be rescued from their hands come 2023, especially as the new Electoral Act 2022 has been signed into law by the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the party chairman said.