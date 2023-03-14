Enugu guber poll: Ex-gov Nwobodo endorses Mbah

Jim Nwobodo, former governor of old Anambra State, has endorsed Peter Mbah, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State ahead of the governorship election.

Nwobodo gave the endorsement recently at a press conference held in his country home and attended by leaders across the three senatorial zones, according to a statement.

He described Mbah’s manifesto as a working document with plans of action and timelines for delivery for addressing the challenges of the people of Enugu.

He said: “At my age and stage in life, I cannot stake my reputation for anyone without taking time to understand who that person is. Each time we discussed, I saw his passion for developing Enugu State as a whole and not just Nkanu East.

“I took time to see through the person called Peter Mbah, his temperament, his interpersonal and leadership skills, and found him a good fit for the quality of leader required in Enugu State at this time.”

Nwobodo said: “The questions that should be on the minds of every person living in Enugu State are: who among the governorship candidates took time to study and understand the problems of Enugu State? Peter Mbah’s manifesto shows his deep understanding of the problems we face in Enugu State, and my interactions with him confirm it.

“Who among the candidates has a message that addresses the problems of the youths and the people of Enugu State, and the ability to address such problems? Who among the candidates has demonstrated that ability in practical terms? Peter has built a corporate institution that has created jobs for young Nigerians and foreigners.”

He said problems in the state could be solved by a man whose manifesto resonates with people across gender, age, and tribe. “Peter Mbah is that man, going by my knowledge of who he is,” he added.

Nwobodo said that the PDP candidate’s entrepreneurial pedigree put him miles ahead of other candidates, adding that it is time to run governance of Enugu State like business, a mindset he said, propelled his achievements as governor of the old Anambra State.

“My modest achievements as governor of the old Anambra State, in just four years, was largely because I managed the state with an entrepreneurial mindset,” he said. “I am today standing behind another entrepreneur, who is passionate and desirous of delivering on his mandate. His manifesto is a practical working document. He is ready to hit the ground running.”

He added: “Mbah’s Pinnacle Oil and Gas Company employs over 5,000 staff of both Nigerians and expatriates. His Pinnacle Oil Company sells their products at government-fixed prices, and this has helped in alleviating the sufferings of, not just Enugu people, but Nigerians in general, even when he is not governor.

“Mbah’s plan of action includes innovative governance, which would surely excite the youths. He plans to adopt the same disruptive innovation, which saw Pinnacle overtake its multinational competitors, to change the lives of civil servants and teachers to make civil service and teaching attractive careers.”