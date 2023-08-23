Emiefele: Court strikes out suits against DSS

The Federal Capital Territory High Court on Wednesday struck out two fundamental rights suits filed by the siblings of the suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, against the Department of State Services (DSS).

The separate suits filed by Okanta Emefiele and George Emefiele is seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the secret police from inviting, intimidating, harassing, and arresting or detaining them on any matter relating to the ongoing investigation of the suspended apex bank governor by the DSS.

In his application, Okanta and George through their legal counsel argued that his invitation by the DSS and the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation regarding their investigation into the embattled CBN governor’s tenure amounted to violation of his fundamental rights.

They also sought an award of examplary N10 billion against the DSS for the alleged illegal and unlawful violation of the applicant’s fundamental rights by its agents.

But in its counter affidavit the DSS argued that part of the mandate of the secret police is to detect, prevent and investigate Economic Crimes of National Security dimension, as well as, any activities that could sabotage the country’s economic development and well-being.

It argued that the investigation of Emiefele has so far necessitated the invitation of several persons who are believed to be complicit and vital parties to the ongoing investigation for questioning by the DSS.

The DSS, therefore asked the court to dismiss the suit for lack of merit. They applicants also told. Justice Edward Okpe that they wanted to discontinue the case. Subsequently, Justice Okpe struck out the application.

