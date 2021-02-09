Elections: INEC blames low voters’ turnout on limited access to PUs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry over low voter turnout during elections, which stood at 30-35 percent of current 84 million registered voters in the last two electoral cycles, including off-season elections, blaming it on limited access to polling units (Pus).

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu expressed this worry at the first quarter stakeholder consultative meeting with civil society organisations (CSOs) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Yakubu said access to polling units is a critical factor in voter turnout during elections, explaining that countries with higher percentages of voter turnout during elections also have adequate and convenient voting locations for eligible voters which are periodically adjusted to reflect increase in voter population.

He also said several factors, including inadequate voter and civic education, ineffective voter mobilisation, the fear of violence during elections, unfulfilled promises by elected officials, and low public trust in state institutions are responsible for discouraging voter turnout.

“As accredited election observers, CSOs have submitted reports to the Commission. Having studied these reports in detail, it is clear that you are concerned about the declining voter turnout in elections in Nigeria.

“While a few elections had higher percentages, some recent bye-elections recorded as low as 8.3 percent voter turnout in an urban constituency of over 1.2 million registered voters located in the nation’s most densely populated city.

“This unfavourably compares to the average voter turnout of 65-70 percent in other countries, even in the West Africa region. Justifiably, CSOs have been urging the Commission to find a solution to this problem.

“For the Commission, CSOs remain critical partners. We value your comments and observations on the conduct of elections and the democratic process in general. In your observation reports, you have consistently urged the Commission to address the issue of low voter turnout during elections in Nigeria.

“Many CSOs have worked with the Commission in the areas of voter and civic education. Together, we have also done a lot in the areas of electoral reform ranging from the review of the legal framework to the promotion of transparency and inclusivity in the electoral process.

“On your own, you have done a lot of advocacy to encourage greater participation of citizens, especially the marginalised and disadvantaged groups. I wish to reassure you that the Commission does not take your support for granted and will sustain the collaboration with CSOs in the best interest of our democracy”, Yakubu said.