Election: APC urges INEC to declare total number of collected PVCs

Ahead of this Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly election, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make public the total number of PVCs collected by prospective voters.

Babatunde Fasola, the director, election planning and monitoring of the APC presidential campaign council made the demand at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the minister of works and housing, INEC should give a breakdown of PVCs collected by registrants in each state and every local government area of the country.

He said: “We are prepared. We have trained our agents. We are in the homestretch of the election and we think it is important now that INEC, the regulator, let us all the parties and the nation, know how many people actually collected PVCs.

“I think it is very important for the credibility of the results and the credibility of the elections. We have been acquainted with how many people were registered, but we don’t have the number of how many people who collected PVCs and that is very important to ask.

“And I think I speak the minds of all the parties; how many people collected PVCs, the breakdown of the PVCs collection per state and per local government and to every unit of electoral activity that INEC can provide that information.

“We think it is a very important piece of information that will help INEC reinforce the credibility of the exercise that it is undertaking. Other than that, we are busy doing what we do best preparing, planning.

“Our presidential candidate, Tinubu is also campaigning in Lagos at this moment. Other teams are working on details of the last few hours of the election.”