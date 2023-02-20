Court stops INEC from engaging MC Oluomo in Lagos election logistics

A Federal High Court in Lagos presided over by Judge Chukwujekwu Aneke has prohibited Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, chairman of the Lagos State parks management committee from distributing election materials in the state while the Labour Party and five other parties’ lawsuit is being heard and decided.

The court issued an injunction preventing the defendants, MC Oluomo, the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria, and others from taking any actions or future actions in support of the engagement, appointment, or completion of the appointment of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee.

Read also: Residents protest closure of banks, declare no elections in Ogun

The court granted “an order of interlocutory injunction filed by the Labour Party and five others restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (defendant/respondent), whether by itself or by its officers, affiliates, servants, privies or agents or any person acting or purporting to act for and on behalf howsoever from taking any steps or further steps whatsoever in furtherance of the engagement or appointment or consummating the appointment of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks Management Committee or any of its commercial bus drivers to distribute 2023 election materials and personnel in Lagos State pending the hearing and determination the substantive suit.”