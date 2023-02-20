Residents protest closure of banks, declare no elections in Ogun

Some residents of Sagamu, political headquarters of Remo section of Ogun State, comprising Sagamu local government, Remo North local government and Ikenne local government, were on Monday morning occupied the Akarigbo’s road, the main in the metropolis with bonfires.

BusinessDay repprts that the protest which started early morning in front of the Palace of Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, one of the four Paramount Rulers in the State, had the residents protesting closure of banks and their inability to withdraw money from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in the metropolis.

The protesters, who were seen chanting “no voting”, “we will not vote on Saturday ” in Yoruba, expressed displeasure and anger over unwarranted hardship being faced by the people to either withdraw money in the banking halls or through the ATMs or via Point of Sale (PoS) Machines, which might not be unconnected with the directives from the State Bankers’ Committee which directed all bankers to close banking halls for transactions.

Bonfires were seen close to the Akarigbo’s Palace, as no vehicular movement was allowed by the protesters, but the Security Operatives from the Nigeria Police Force have been deployed to the scene to maintain law and order in the City.