Nigeria Air: Ethiopian Air boss meets Buhari, seeks early disputes resolution

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in Addis Ababa met with Girma Wake, Ethiopian Airlines Board Chairman, who pleaded guilty with the President on the need for early resolution of the legal disputes delaying the take off of the Nigeria Air project.

Wake , who met with President Buhari on the margins of the 36th AU Summit, said the airline has been treated very well in Nigeria since it started operations 60 years ago in the country.

Wake, while exchanging views on the operationalization of Nigeria Air with the President, requested a resolution of the legal obstacle halting Nigeria Air, which Ethiopian Airlines has 49% stake, from commencing operations.

Nigeria’s bid to relaunch a new national carrier by the President Buhari administration has suffered major set backs, following dominant share controlled by the Ethiopian Airlines, with opposition coming from local airline operators in Nigeria under the aegis of AON.

The local operators had taken the case to court to stop the national carrier deal and withdraw the Air Transport Licence (ATL) already issued to Nigeria Air by the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The operators, including Air Peace, United Nigeria, Azman, and Top Brass, are claiming that the firm that served as Transaction Adviser for the transaction was incorporated in March, last year.

They also alleged that the company was linked to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, even as they alleged further that the ATL issued to Nigerian Air did not pass through normal security clearance.

The case which has been in court since last year, was further adjourned, in January, this year.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, the Ethiopian Air boss also requested the repatriation of the airline funds trapped in the country over foreign exchange challenges.

“On Nigeria Air, President Buhari told the Board Chairman that it was a ‘weighty decision’ by the Nigerian government to re-launch a national carrier, expressing confidence that ‘‘things will be alright.’’

‘‘Nigeria is not just a market but a hub for aviation in Africa. Nigeria is a special country and nobody travels more around the globe than Nigerians,’’ he said.

The aviation chief, who was accompanied on the visit by Mesfin Tasswe, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines and Daniel Abebe, Group Vice President Strategic Planning and Alliances, hinted that the airline had plans to expand operations in the country, with additional daily flight services to Lagos from Addis Ababa, as well as Abuja-Addis Ababa.

He said the airline and its partners are ready to commence operations on Nigeria Air as soon as all the court matters are resolved.