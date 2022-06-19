Ekiti: PDP, APC leaders divided on Oyebanji’s victory

Leaders of Nigeria’s two dominant parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed divergent views on the victory of Abiodun Oyebanji in the Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ekiti State.

Speaking in separate interviews with BusinessDay on Sunday, chieftains of the APC said Oyebanji’s victory was deserving and came as a result of hard work in the last few months, but PDP’s chieftains faulted the conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in several parts of the state.

Oyebanji, polled 187,057 votes and won in 14 of the 16 local government areas in the election conducted on Saturday.

His closest rival, Segun Adebayo Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), polled 82,211 votes.

Oni won in Moba Local Government Area. Bisi Kolawole of the PDP scored 67,457 votes to emerge third in the race. He won in Efon Local Government Area.

Oyebanji was declared winner and returned elected by the State Returning Officer, Kayode Oyebowale, at about 3.05am Sunday.

The PDP chieftains alleged widespread inducement of voters, intimidation of members of the party in some parts of the state, while condemning the result of the poll.

Ademola Abbass, a chieftain of the PDP in Lagos State and House of Representatives candidate for Kosofe Constituency 1 for the 2023 general election, accused INEC of working for the APC and their candidate, while stressing that it was glaring that the conduct of the poll was not free and fair.

“What happened in Ekiti shows we are not yet ready for a free and fair poll. I spoke to our people there and even the media reported it; the election was characterised by vote-buying.

“In several places where our candidate was strong, there was intimidation of our members by hoodlum hired by the APC; INEC and security officials could not do anything because they were working for APC. It just shows how desperate APC are to retain Ekiti.

However, Ayodele Adewale, Organising Secretary of the APC in Lagos State, said Oyebanji’s victory was deserving because the party worked hard for it.

He urged all the losing contestants to join hands with the Governor-elect to move the state forward.

Ayodele, however, advised Oyebanji to focus on infrastructure improvements in the state, job creation and security.

According to him, “Congratulations to the winner of the election, we hope that every losing candidate comes together and works with him to move the state forward, it is a contest where one person must emerge victorious.

“Oyebanji has worked very hard for this victory. I expect him to work and improve the infrastructure in the state, improve security situation, create jobs and opportunities for people, especially women and youths.”

Hakeem Amode, Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary, dismissed the result of the election, saying that the conduct of the poll was not credible.

“The situation on ground does not show that he won a landslide like it has been reported, I think some section of the media reported inducement of voters. I don’t know why INEC has not done something about the issue which has now become a norm in our elections. I don’t know if this is a sign of what to expect next year,” Amode said.

Kunle Okunade, political analyst, advised Oyebanji to focus on creating jobs for the people of the state and provide infrastructure to aid business to grow to empower the people of the state.

According to Okunade, “I think Ekiti is not where it should be now, I would have expected him to do more than the outgoing government in the state by creating jobs, especially for the youths.

“He has won; let him work to provide infrastructure and create enabling environment for business to grow; that to me should be his immediate target.”