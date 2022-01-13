Ekiti guber race: I’ll not step down even for $200bn – Popoola

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the June 18 Ekiti State guber polls, Demola Popoola says he will not step down for any aspirant, even if he is offered as much as $200 billion.

There have been rumours that the incumbent governor of Ekiti State, Fayemi Kayode has endorsed the immediate past secretary to the state government, Abiodun Oyebanji for the race. The governor has, however, dismissed the rumours.

Popoola, who acknowledged Kayode’s dismissal of the endorsement rumours, said the governor has not attempted prevailing on him to drop his ambition for anyone but rather advised him to work for the emergence of APC in the state.

The aviation expert and CEO of Emmanpop Ventures made his position known while addressing journalists after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms at the APC national secretariat, Abuja on Wednesday.

“Governor Kayode has not called me once to tell me Demola step down. Never! He never! All he tells me is, ‘all I want is who will win the election for APC in Ekiti. I am not going to stop anybody.

“So, the story of anointed, he has refuted. Let us take it that way. So I am not anybody’s anointed candidate and I will not step down for anybody. Not for $200 billion”.

Popoola assured that if elected as governor, he will bring in partners willing to invest $2.1 billion into agriculture through the construction of rural roads for transportation of farm produce and warehouses to prevent wastage.

“I intend to build industries and be in contact with foreign financial gurus and businessmen who have signified intention to come and support Ekiti State. With the unemployment facing Ekiti State, we will set up some cottage industries. I am working with my people, I think it will be a good thing if Ekiti can do free education.

Meanwhile, another aspirant, Oluwatoyin Afolabi said he was not being sponsored to block the chance of any aspirant and smoothen the path for anyone as he is in the race through self sponsorship, having saved at least $50,000 he got from his investments in the United States of America.

“I just told you that I got $50,000 last year which is equivalent to more than N22.5million. Since I have the ambition to do something for the people of Ekiti, I kept the money in the bank. I’m sponsoring myself.

“My goal is to come back to Ekiti State to create jobs and help our young ones. There are lots of youths who are riding Okada here and there. They don’t have any viable job to sustain their lives and that is part of the peculiar reason why I have decided to run to be the governor of Ekiti State this year by the grace of God.