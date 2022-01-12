2023: Umahi’s presidency will bring rapid development – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi state chapter on Wednesday said David Umahi, the chairman southeast governors forum and Governor of Ebonyi performance within his six years in office will earn him victory in his bid to take over from Buhari in 2023.

The chairman of the party in the state, Stanley Okoro Emegha stated this in Abakaliki the state capital while reacting to the governor’s decision to contest the 2023 presidential election.

He commended the Governor for his intention to contest the election from Igbo extraction,adding that his presidency will bring rapid development in the country.

The APC described Umahi’s ambition to run for the exalted position in the country as a bold step and expressed confidence that the governor’s presidency will bring massive infrastructural development and economic prosperity to the Nigerian nation and her citizenry considering his monumental achievements as a governor.

“Let me inform Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora that Governor Umahi’s decision to join the presidential race is the best thing that has happened to the entire country of Nigeria considering his precedent and genealogy. Just like what he said on Channels TV where he promised to replicate his Progressive efforts in Ebonyi at the National level. My Governor is not contesting with anybody but with himself in total obedience with the party’s decision”.

“Those who knew Ebonyi state before the coming of Engr David Umahi can be the judge. Under Umahi, Ebonyi has been transformed and now competes with developed countries. Aside from the road network kiss crossing the nooks and crannies of the state, there have been constant streetlights since he took over the mantle of leadership.”

Stanley Okoro, APC chairman, said apart from the massive infrastructural development, the administration of Governor Umahi has also brought an appreciable level of peace to the people, thereby making life more meaningful and satisfying.

He expressed hope other Igbo stakeholders including those in PDP will join hands with Umahi to see that an Igbo Man emerges as the President come 2023.

“I, therefore, call on all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, belief and other attachments to please queue into this dream of making the country greater by supporting Umahi to become the next president”.