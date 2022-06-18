Ekiti election sees large turnout in major cities

There is large turnout of voters for the ongoing Ekiti governorship election in many parts of the state including Ado-Ekiti the state capital.

Hundreds of voters trooped to polling units from 8am, when election materials and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had not arrived.

Reports show that there is a heavy presence of security officials in several polling units across Ado-Ekiti, the state capital and several other local government areas in the state.

There is, however, reports of inducement of voters in some polling units in the state capital.

According INEC, 16 political parties are presenting candidates for the gubernatorial election.

Some of the leading candidates are; Oluwole Oluyede of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Olabisi Kolawole of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Ranti Ajayi from the Young Progressives Party (YPP)..

Pundits say that the contest would be a three horse race, between Oyebanji of the APC, Kolawole of the PDP and Oni, former governor of the state and candidate of the SDP.