Ekiti Decides: Accreditation, voting begin at 8:30am in 16 LGs of Ekiti

Accreditation of voters and elections began at 8:30am in almost all the 177 Wards and 2,445 Polling units that make up 16 local government areas in Ekiti State.

Also, there was some delay in some areas like Ajowa market, Polling Unit 014, Ward 009 when INEC officials insisted that nose masks should be used by the voters before it was resolved that usage nose masks is optional in Nigeria, according to the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.

BusinessDay reports that 16 political parties are participating in the sixth Ekiti State Governorship Election, while five political parties fielded candidates for the Assembly bye-election in some local government areas.

Out of the 16 Governorship candidates participating in the election, 14 are males while two are females.

While 10,269 Ad-hoc staff are conducting the election across 2,445 polling units, 4 INEC National Commissioners and 8 Residents Electoral Commissioners are on ground in Ekiti to supervise the conduct of governorship election.

Read also: That INEC may succeed in 2023

A total number of five hundred and eighty-three Journalists from ninety-one media organisations were accredited to cover the election.

BusinessDay further reports that Ekiti State Governorship election will be the first one to be conducted by INEC using the new Electoral Act, while 3,346 Bimodal Voters Accreditation system (BVAS) machines are being used.

There will be restriction of human and vehicular movement as the election will be conducted between 8.am and 2.30am, according to Jonhson Kokumo, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, who is the Coordinating Security Officer for Ekiti State Governorship Election.