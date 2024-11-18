Edo State Gov. signs revised N486bn appropriation bill into law

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo has signed a revised Appropriation Bill of N485.63 billion into law.

The move by the new administration is to ensure the implementation of its developmental projects.

The budget, as approved by the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), is divided into N202.65 billion for recurrent expenditures, and N282.99 billion for capital projects.

Governor Okpebholo, in his remarks, commended lawmakers for their swift action in passing the Bill, which he believes will set the tone for transformative governance.

He stated: “I want to thank you for your cooperation and the speedy passage of this bill. With this momentum, Edo State is set to experience remarkable development. I see a team of dedicated individuals ready to work for the betterment of our state.”

Blessing Agbebaku, speaker of the EDHA, alongside other lawmakers, attended the signing ceremony held at the Executive Council Chamber.

Agbebaku emphasised the legislature’s commitment to supporting the administration’s vision and ensuring continuity in government.

He noted, “The 8th Assembly expedited the passage of this appropriation law to allow the new administration to commence its projects without delay. Governance is a continuum, and we are committed to fostering development for the people of Edo State.”

Also, Governor Monday Okpebholo on Monday, inspected some ongoing road construction and repairs in Benin City.

The Governor visited Upper Mission Road Extension by Aduwawa junction, Obadan junction, and Benin-Auchi Express Way to ascertain the level of work done since contractors were mobilized to sites.

Okpebholo noted that the failed portions at Upper Mission Extension have made life unbearable for residents and traders alike in the area.

He assured them that his administration is ready to work round the clock to fix the road and make Edo people happy.

He said the mandate of his administration is to transform the State and promised Edo people that he will key into the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda and make life better.

“The failed portion at Upper mission extension road was terrible, and last week, I came to look at the rate of damage as vehicles found it difficult to pass the road. Businesses and people around this area are suffering.

