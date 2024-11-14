Edo: Police unveil new vigilante group to check insecurity

Arungwa Nwazue, the assistant inspector-general of police, Zone 5, comprising Edo and Delta states, has constituted a fresh vigilante group in Edo State (Edo State Police Vigilante Group) to stem rising insecurity in the state.

In a statement made available to journalists in Benin Tijani Momoh, the zone police public relations officer, Nwazue said that the core task of the vigilante group was to collaborate with the police to ensure watertight security in the state.

Nwazue said that their operational modalities would be released in due course.

The AIG advised the people of Edo State to cooperate with the police, and the new vigilante group for utmost policing.

