Kidnappers, armed robbers, cult groups, and Edo’s worsening security crisis

As kidnappers and armed robbers regroup in Edo State, the security crisis has worsened, yet the Inspector General of Police has not responded decisively to these escalating threats. Since the IGP banned the Edo State Security Network (ESSN), local vigilantes have been removed, leaving Edo vulnerable to attacks from kidnappers, armed robbers, and cult groups.

Those who conspired with the Inspector General of Police to ban ESSN for political reasons are now ashamed to face Nigerians regarding the current level of insecurity in Edo State. The ban has revealed that ESSN was more effective than the Nigeria Police in terms of crime control. What is happening in Edo State today reflects the politics of security, with the police appearing helpless in controlling crime.

Prior to the September 21 governorship election, Inspector General of Police, Egbetokun, announced a ban on the activities of ESSN. The network had effectively reduced crime and criminality since its inception. I appeal to the Inspector General of Police to urgently reinstate ESSN, as the election is now over. The IGP acted swiftly to ban ESSN, yet today seems slow to address the worsening security crisis in Edo State.

Ironically, the same people who criticised Governor Obaseki for banning the Community Development Association are now blaming him for not taking a tougher stance against cultists in Edo. Those who levelled all kinds of accusations against ESSN, leading to its disbandment, are now lamenting that Edo has become a dangerous place.

Rather than complain, they should urge the APC, the IGP, and the Edo Commissioner of Police, along with those who targeted PDP members before and during the Edo 2024 election, to address the worsening security situation in Benin City and across Edo State.

If Governor Obaseki were to order an aggressive crackdown on those disturbing Edo’s peace, the same critics calling him out for restraint would be the first to accuse him of targeting opposition members who refused to support his party’s candidate during the recent election.

The actions of the federal authorities, specifically the Inspector General of Police, have exposed Edo State to criminal threats by banning the local vigilantes. The young men who were once engaged in maintaining peace have been released back into a state now experiencing a severe security breakdown. In Etsako Federal Constituency, there are reports of a rising trend of Fulani invasions, particularly around Agenebode and the North Ibie/Okpella axis of Etsako East.

I am deeply concerned and praying for both collective and individual actions to resolve this situation before it spirals further out of control. Just this past weekend, there was the kidnapping of a Reverend Father near the Agenebode Police Station, accompanied by a farmer’s plea for help. God help us.

The Constitution permits states to establish security outfits to assist in maintaining law and order, provided they complement, rather than conflict with, federal agencies. The Edo State Vigilante Service was created by the Edo State House of Assembly to address local security challenges. Moreover, the legal basis for this service was constitutionally stipulated through state legislation.

The Edo State Vigilante Service was established by a bill passed by the Edo State House of Assembly and signed into law by the Governor. This legislative process aligns with constitutional provisions allowing states to create their own security frameworks. As long as these state-level bodies operate within legal boundaries, they are constitutionally valid.

ESSN members, drawn from various local communities across the state, underwent rigorous training with the Police, the Directorate of State Security (DSS), and other security agencies. They were trained in intelligence gathering, weapon handling, stop-and-search techniques, ambush strategies, and more, becoming an integral part of the state’s security architecture to support the existing security system.

This community-based security model has yielded positive results, as Edo State recorded a significant drop in crime rates. It has also positioned the state as one of the safest places to live and do business, transforming Edo into a model for other African sub-national entities on how security initiatives can drive economic growth and development through a community-centred intelligence network.

Curiously, in the weeks leading up to the Edo State Governorship election on September 21, the All Progressives Congress (APC) made persistent efforts to blackmail and discredit this innovative security network, falsely attributing crimes orchestrated by the APC to ESSN.

Inwalomhe Donald writes via [email protected]

