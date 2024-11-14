Gov. Okpebholo swears in SSG, commissioner in Edo

Monday Okpebholo

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo on Wednesday, swore-in the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, 24 hours after assuming office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointees are: Musa Ikhilor (SSG), and Samson Osagie (Attorney-General).

Okpebholo charged the new appointees to help him achieve his vision for the state and ensure that the people’s interest comes first.

He advised them to put in their best for the development of the state.

“I was voted to work and everybody should be ready to work. I carefully selected these appointees. They have a proven track record and integrity. During my campaigns, I promised to work with the best and that is what we have done with these appointments,” he said.

Speaking shortly after their swearing-in, the SSG and the Attorney-General of the state, promised to help the governor drive meaningful changes and development in the state.

