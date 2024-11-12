Okpebholo sworn in as Edo State governor

Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been sworn in as Edo State governor.

Okpebholo took his oath of office at about 1.02pm on Tuesday in Benin, the state capital.

Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes in September election to defeat Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who came second with 247,274 votes.

Olumide Akpata, candidate of the Labour Party (LP), came third with 22,763 votes.

Dennis Idahosa was also sworn in as Edo deputy governor.

Several dignitaries were in attendance, including Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

More to follow…

