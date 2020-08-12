Edo poll: PDP receives over 3,000 new members in Owan East

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the campaign trail of the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki, has continued to harvest more defectors across the state.

At Owan East Local Government Area, the PDP welcomed over 3,000 new members who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring their support for the governor’s reelection bid.

Leader of PDP in Owan East LGA, Yisa Braimoh, said the mass defection is a testament to the popularity of Governor Obaseki and his performance in the last three years and eight months.

Braimoh commended the governor for the successes recorded by his administration in infrastructural development, healthcare, and education, among other sectors, assuring Obaseki of over 85 percent of the total votes cast in the region.

“Since you joined our party, we have issued out over 3,000 new PDP cards to new members. This is happening not only in wards 3 and 4 but across all wards in the local government area. If an election is conducted today in the state, we will win our entire wards with over 85 percent,” Braimoh said.

A physically challenged supporter in Ward 10 in Ivbiaro, Aigbodion Samuel, who spoke on behalf of other physically challenged persons in the ward, said Obaseki has remained a lover and supporter of physically challenged persons in the state, noting that they have decided to support him come September 19, 2020.

On his part, Obaseki reassured that the construction of Ivbiaro-Warrake road would commence by October this year, adding that the road is important as the people in the area are majorly farmers.

He said his administration would focus on human capital development to better the lives of the people.

At Ward 3 and 4, Obaseki said his administration would construct Ihievbe-Ihievbe-Ogben Road and improve the healthcare system in the area.