Edo 2020: Women in Oshiomhole’s LG dump APC for PDP

No fewer than 2,000 women across 10 wards in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State have defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Etsako West is the local government of Adams Oshiomhole, immediate past national chairman of APC and a former governor of the state.

The Edo State commissioner for Budget and Planning, Momoh Oise Omorogbe, who is among the defectors, said they were propelled by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s developmental strides in the state.

She listed some of the developments to include erosion control and several roads construction in the locality.

“As we are even in a new party, we will even do more and more. We are happy to be here and we are working and moving forward,” she said.

Also speaking, Halima Mohammed, another of the defectors, said “since Obaseki became governor of Edo State, he has been working quietly”.

“We just wake up and see this massive drainage around Warrake junction that is still being constructed and the work is going on uninterrupted despite Covid-19 and low revenue allocation,” she stated.

On her part, Pius Jennifer said they are confident that the governor would win the election because of the good work he is doing in the state.

“Anywhere Phillip Shaibu and Obaseki go, we are going with them and we are proud of them, that’s why we are moving with them,” she added.

Receiving the new members of the party, chairman of the PDP in the local government, Aliyu Shaka, said his job has been made easy as PDP will easily win in the locality.

“I am very optimistic of PDP returning Obaseki and Philip Shaibu. Their coming to us today made me happier than any other thing, now I can even sleep a bit. Much work does not need to be done as the people we are supposed to go and meet are now coming to us. In Auchi here it is a mass exodus moving from that very party,” he said.

The executive chairman of Etsako West Local Government Council, Inusa Imonofi, who represented the wife of the governor, Betsy Obaseki, commended them for the warm reception.