Edo PDP urged to choose popular candidate for 2024 governorship race

Hilary Otsu, the Edo State Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has issued a warning note to the party regarding the upcoming 2024 gubernatorial election.

Otsu emphasised the importance of selecting a candidate who enjoys popularity among the electorate, considering the heightened political awareness in the state.

He reminded the party of the electoral losses in the 2023 general elections, attributing some to relatively unknown candidates.

Otsu also warned against candidate imposition, emphasising that the voters were closely observing the selection process.

“Most of the candidates fielded during the 2023 general elections were unpopular and most voters in their various constituencies were also aware of the illegal processes that produced them.

“So, many of the voters who followed all that transpired, leading to their emergence, worked and voted against them.

“Most PDP supporters opted to work against the illegal candidates by supporting candidates of the opposition parties.

“That is why you see that in many places, they gave support to the All Progressives Congress candidates and, in some, to Labour Party candidates, which led to unprecedented victories for those parties.

“PDP has never lost Edo Central and South Senatorial seats before, but the LP candidate won the Edo South Senate seat after leaving PDP for LP just a few months before the election,” he said.

Otsu recommended that the party embrace internal democracy when selecting candidates for the governorship and deputy governorship positions in the upcoming election.

He stressed that adhering to democratic principles would increase the party’s strength during the elections.

Otsu warned against any attempts to impose candidates or manipulate the rules in favour of specific individuals, as such actions would likely result in the party’s rejection by the electorate. He stated, “because it would not be accepted by the people.”