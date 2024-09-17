Edo: Ighodalo’s wife leads roadshow ahead Saturday’s poll

Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, wife of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, on Tuesday, led a roadshow, to garner support for her husband, Asue Ighodalo ahead of September 21 election.

The roadshow which kicked off from the National Museum ground, Benin, saw women in large numbers in attendance, especially from the Arewa Community and three other local government areas – Oredo, Ikpoba Okha and Egor

Ighodalo’s wife urged the people of the state to come out en mass to vote for her husband.

The roadshow drew the attention of the Oba Market women and other passers-by attention, creating an atmosphere of funfair for the people of the state.

Expressing her joy about the roadshow and for the candidacy of Asue Ighodalo, Philomena Osaro from Oredo Ward 3, said they would mobilise to vote for Ighodalo because he has the capacity to govern the state.

“Come September 21, Mr. Asue Ighodalo is going to be voted for by the people and he is going to win this election.

“Everybody is going to come out to vote for him because he has the capacity. He is a man with compassion for his people and he is very accessible. He is the man qualified to occupy the Asadebe Avenue”, Osaro said.