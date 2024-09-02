From legal maestro to banking innovator: The multifaceted story of Asue Ighodalo

Asue Ighodalo, chairman, NESG

Asue Ighodalo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will contest with other contenders in the upcoming Edo governorship election on September 21.

Several polls, including a registered voters survey recently conducted by EBDA, put the PDP man ahead of his fellow contenders.

But how much do you know about the multifaceted career of the man who led changes in law, finance, and economic policy?

Background and early life

Asue Ighodalo was born on July 19, 1959, in Annua, Uyo, Nigeria. He grew up in Ibadan, where his parents were prominent civil servants, with his mother making history as the first woman to be appointed as a Permanent Secretary in Nigeria in 1968.

This environment nurtured his intellectual curiosity and laid the foundation for his distinguished career in law and business.

Education

Asue’s educational journey began at Kings College Lagos, where he completed his O’ Levels in 1975. He then attended the International School Ibadan for his A’ Levels from 1975 to 1977.

Asue pursued a BSc in Economics at the University of Ibadan, graduating in 1981. His academic pursuits led him to the London School of Economics & Political Science, where he earned his LL.B. in 1984. He later attended the Nigerian Law School, obtaining his BL in 1985.

In recognition of his contributions to the field of economics, Asue was awarded a Doctor of Science (D.Litt.) Honoris Causa by Edo State University Uzairue in 2021.

Legal career and achievements

Asue Ighodalo co-founded Banwo & Ighodalo on February 1, 1991, a leading corporate and commercial law practice in Nigeria.

His core practice areas include corporate finance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, banking and securities, foreign investments, energy and natural resources, privatisation, and project finance.

Under his leadership, Banwo & Ighodalo has become a top-tier law firm, especially recognised for its expertise in capital markets and mergers and acquisitions.

Notably, during the 2005 banking consolidation in Nigeria, Banwo & Ighodalo was involved in over 75% of the transactions, solidifying its reputation in the legal industry.

Asue played a pivotal role in advising the Federal Government of Nigeria and some state governments on Eurobond, sukuk, and bond issuances, economic liberalisation, reform, privatisation, and infrastructure development programs.

Board memberships and professional involvement

Asue’s influence extends beyond legal practice. He has served on the boards of several prestigious organisations, including Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sterling Bank Limited, Levene Energy Group, and Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc.

He was also the chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group from October 2018 to November 2022, where he played a critical role in shaping economic policies in Nigeria.

Asue’s contributions to the legal field are recognised globally. He is cited in various respected publications such as the “Expert Guides to the World’s Leading Lawyers,” IFLR1000 Guide to the World’s Leading Financial Law Firms, and Chambers Guides to the World’s Leading Lawyers.

Publications and lectures

Asue Ighodalo is an accomplished author and lecturer. He has published several papers and has been a regular speaker on issues related to corporate governance, Nigeria’s contemporary political history, entrepreneurship, and gas monetisation. His work has contributed to shaping public discourse on these critical topics.

Training and certifications

Asue has attended numerous prestigious training programs, including the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in 2023, Stanford Directors’ College in 2019, INSEAD International Directors Programme in 2016, and Harvard Business School programs in 2004 and 2015. These certifications underscore his commitment to continuous learning and professional development.

Personal life

Asue Ighodalo is married to Ifeyinwa, an entrepreneur, interior designer, and furniture manufacturer. They are blessed with a daughter, Omoehi, who is a serial entrepreneur.

Asue enjoys golf, soccer, reading, travelling, and participating in political discourse.