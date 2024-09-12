Edo guber: PDP refuses to sign peace accord, gives condition

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has refused to sign the Governorship Peace Accord ahead of the September 21, 2024 election.

The state chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi spoke for the party at the signing of the peace accord by the Peace Committee headed by Abdulsalam Abubakar, former head of state and retired general.

Aziegbemi said that the party can only sign the accord if members of the party arrested by the police are released.

He also called for the arrest of some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the party accused of being behind the Benin Airport attack that claimed the life of Akor Onuh, Police Inspector attached to Monday Okpebholo, the APC governorship candidate, on July 18, 2024.