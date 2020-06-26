Edo guber: PDP Governors urges INEC, security agencies to ensure free, fair election

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, on Friday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and relevant security agencies in the country to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

Chairman of the forum and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, also congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his emergence as the flag bearer of the PDP in the Edo State governorship election.

This was contained in a statement signed by the forum’s Director General, CID Maduabum, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The governors urged Nigerians and the Civil society to be vigilant to ensure that all votes are counted in the Edo State election come September 19.

According to Tambuwal, Obaseki’s emergence as the flag bearer of the party is a testament to his leadership skills.

Admonishing the governor to continue the goodwork, the Forum appealed to Edo people to enthrone good governance and accountability in state.

“The huge task of winning the Edo State election has just begun, and we counsel our flagbearer to run an issue based campaign, anchored on his highly acclaimed record of superlative performance in office so far. “We admonish all organs of state such as the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission, to ensure a free and fair election in Edo state in September. “We urge Nigerians and the Civil society to be vigilant to ensure that all votes are counted and that all votes count in Edo State in September.

“The PDP Governors’ Forum under the leadership of His Excellency, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, congratulates His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki on his emergence as the flag bearer of the PDP in the Edo State governorship election, scheduled for September 2020.

“His victory in the primaries is an affirmation of the confidence the people of Edo State has in his ability to steer the ship of Edo State positively for another four years and on the record of his sterling performance in office in his current term.

“This victory should be a humbling one as it has been achieved on the backdrop of a grave injustice done to him by his former Political party, the APC, and a demonstration of the role of God in the affairs of men. It is indeed a call to continue faithfully serving the good people of Edo State,” it stated