Edo guber: Okpebholo pledges to complete projects initiated during Oshiomhole’s administration

Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State, has pledged to complete the projects initiated by the former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole if elected governor.

Okpebholo, the incumbent senator representing Edo Central Senatorial district in the National Assembly, pledged during a campaign rally in Orhionmwon Local Government Area.

According to him, “if elected, I will complete the projects including roads in this local government which Oshiomhole could not complete before leaving office.”

The APC candidate governorship hopeful, who said the projects were abandoned by the Governor Godwin Obaseki government also promised to employ teachers to address the dearth of academic manpower in the state’s educational sector.

He also promised to employ qualified medical personnel in the state hospitals.

Okpebholo, who also addressed the people of Igbanke East and West in the locality, assured that his administration would provide a 24-hour power supply to residents, empower farmers with soft loans, and provide an enabling environment for them to carry out agricultural activities in the state.

“My administration will prioritize farmers’ and citizens’ security by leveraging modern-day technology to tackle insecurity in the state,” he said.

Also speaking, Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of the state and now a senator representing Edo North Senatorial district in the National Assembly, who said the blood of Igbanke flows in his veins, noted that during his period as governor, he worked diligently with with sons and daughters of the community.

He called on the people of Igbanke to come out and vote APC on the September 21, 2024 governorship election to end the regime of those he alleged to have no sympathy for the people.

On his part, Pius Odubu, former deputy governor of the state, noted that only projects or developments in Igbanke and other parts of the locality were those executed when he was deputy governor to Adams Oshiomhole.

In his remarks, Mathew Urhoghide, Director General of the All Progressives Congress Governorship Campaign Council, appealed to the people to vote for APC on election day.

Urhoghide said that both Edo North and South have all agreed with the Esan agenda, hence their choice of Senator Okpebholo as their party candidate.

“We believe in Monday Okpebholo as a good candidate who will listen to the yearning of the people. If you look around, you see who is who in Orhionmwon politics.

“PDP will come but reject them because they have never done anything for the Igbanke people,” he pleaded.

At Evbuekhae community, the hometown of Chris Nehikhare, commissioner for Communication and Orientation, the APC governorship candidate also promised that his government would empower farmers with soft loans, address the lack of teachers in the school, and provide power to the community.