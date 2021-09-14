Edo deputy governor denies plan to dump PDP

Philip Shaibu, Edo State deputy governor, on Monday, denied reports of an alleged plan to dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Shuaibu’s denial of the allegation was occasioned by some media reports that he had concluded plans to leave the ruling party in the state for an undisclosed party.

The reports alleged that the deputy governor is dumping the party following a rift over matters bothering on the running of the state.

Shaibu also denied any form of rift with Governor Godwin Obaseki, over matters concerning the running of the state.

According to the reports, Shaibu and some party bigwigs held several meetings outside the country last week, where the arrangements were finalised.

Shaibu, who spoke through his chief press secretary, Ebomhiana Musa, in a statement denied all the allegations.

Musa described the reports of the defection of his principal as complete falsehood and a figment of the authors’ imagination. He added that the deputy governor travelled abroad on vacation to spend time with his family.

When contacted on phone, the state publicity secretary of PDP, Chris Nehikhare, denied any rift in the state chapter of the party.