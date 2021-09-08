PDP crisis: Govs meet today ahead of Thursday’s NEC meeting

Eager to resolve all its pending crisis, governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are meeting today (Wednesday) to discuss issues affecting the party.

The Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, C.I.D. Maduabum disclosed this in a statement.

According to Maduabum, “The meeting will hold on Wednesday to discuss some “strategies” ahead of the national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday.

“The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, in consultation with his colleagues has summoned an extraordinary meeting of the Forum to hold on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 3 pm.

“The meeting will discuss party matters and strategies to reposition the PDP ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Party taking place tomorrow, 9th September 2021.”

According to him, “The PDP Governors further re-assure all PDP members, stakeholders and the nation of their commitment, determination and loyalty in the patriotic task of dislodging the failed APC government that has brought nothing but misery and pain to all Nigerians.”

The opposition party has lost several key members to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a result of its internal crisis.

Uche Secondus, the embattled national chairman of the PDP, has been under increased pressure to resign from office.

He was suspended after a high court in Rivers State granted an interim order restraining him from parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

Subsequently, the party’s national working committee (NWC) named Yemi Akinwonmi, the national deputy chairman (south), as the acting chairman.