Edo Decides: INEC in high spirits as voters set for election

Following my earlier report on soldiers taking over major roads within the city, as early as 8:am a visit to some of the polling centres shows that INEC is fully ready and prepared for the poll as materials and INEC officials were already seen on the ground for the election.

Some of the voters interviewed said they are ready for the election that they cannot wait to cast their votes for the candidate of their choice.

Read also: EFCC storms polling stations in Edo to check vote buying

A visit to Emonkpae Primary School in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State where Governor Godwin Obaseki is expected to cast his vote shows there is quick arrival of electoral officers and electoral materials.

At Agbado Primary School both in Oredo Local Government of the state INEC were commended for their quick arrival for the election.