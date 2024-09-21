Edo Decides: Heavy Security take over Benin city, as suspected thug arrested

As 2,629, 025 million Edo voters go to poll to elect a governor that will succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki, security personnel have been beefed up in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had slated the off-cycle governorship election on September 21, 2024 (today).

Our reporter, however, reports that as many voters churching out to their various polling centres, traders have carrying out commercial activities at the New Benin market, while Oba, Agbado, Oregbeni markets are devoid of normal business activities.

The security personnel mainly the Nigerian Army and Policemen have blocked several major streets and roads.

Read also: The D-Day: Edo voters go to poll

At Agho and Joromi junctions, Ekenwa road, Benin City armed Army blocked the two sides of the road, thereby making passage difficult for motorists.

At Oba market road,Ebiwe, Forestry, Mission roads junctions were also blocked by Army and Policemen.

At Sonkpoba junction, Sapele, Airport roads were also blocked by Army as well as the Asoro primary school at Sokponba while Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) by Army and personnel were stationed at Akakpava road by Central Bank of Nigeria.

At the INEC state headquarters at Ramat Park, along Aduwawa road, the Nigerian Army Armoured Personnel Carrier was packed few metres away from the office.

Many filling stations were closed for commercial activities.

Along the Benin-Agbor road Army mounted several roadblocks on the road.

Suspected political thugs, were, however, allegedly arrested in Egor, Oredo and Akoko-Edo local government areas.