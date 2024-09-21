The D-Day: Edo voters go to poll

After several months of preparations and weeks of intense campaign, voters in Edo State will today go to the polling booths to exercise their franchise.

The off-cycle election had generated varied interests across party lines.

The incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who won re-election in 2020 after he was first elected in 2016, will be leaving office on November 12, 2024.

There are 18 contestants on the ballot representing their political parties.

Read also: Electoral officers, voters gear up for Edo gov election today

There are 4,519 polling units and 192 wards.

A major concern leading up to the event of today has been the issue of possible violence, but the heads of security agencies have allayed the fears, promising to be impartial in their operations.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has also given the assurance that the election will be free, fair and credible.

The voting masses in Edo are in high spirit to perform their civic responsibility.