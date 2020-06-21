Edo APC rejects Uzodinma-led primary election c’ttee

The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the Imo State Governor, Hope

Uzodinma-led Edo State Primary Election Committee, ahead of the shadow primary election scheduled to hold on Monday, June 22, 2020.

In a statement, Edo State Chairman of the APC, Anselm U. Ojezua Esq., said: “Our attention has been drawn to reports that a Primary Election Committee has been inaugurated by the Hilliard Eta-led

faction of the National Working Committee of our Party to conduct Party Primaries in Edo State.”

He said the purported inauguration of the committee is reported to have been done while a controversy is raging as to the proper officer to take over from the suspended National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, noting, “We have it on good authority that Hon. Victor Giadom, the acting National Secretary has been empowered by the FCT High Court in Abuja to act in that capacity.”

Ojezua said the Edo State Chapter of the APC has reservations with the entire process because the NWC has not first obtained the approval of the National Executive Committee as required by the Constitution of the party, adding, “In the light of the above, we have no option but to reject the Hope Uzodinma-led Committee.”