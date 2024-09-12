Edo 2024: Otti rallies support for Akpata, charges electorate to be vigilant

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has called on the Labour Party (LP) faithful, indigenes and residents of Edo State to vote for the governorship candidate of the party, Olumide Akpata and be vigilant so that their will, will not be circumvented.

He gave the charge when he visited the state to galvanise votes especially the Igbo-speaking groups for the governorship candidate of the party in Edo.

Otti said that the forthcoming governorship election in the state is a crucial one and that they must ensure that their votes are guarded jealously.

Otti said though the party may not have the guns and ammunition to win the election they have the people to deliver their choice candidate for the people of the state.

“I have come to appeal to you. You are all our people. I told Olumide that there is no need preaching to the converted. We have converted you already and it is now time for us to go and convert others.

“This is election; it is an election that will make a difference in Edo State. It is election for the people. We may not have all the guns and the ammunition, but we have the people.

Read also: Edo guber: PDP refuses to sign peace accord, gives condition

“So, the charge I want to give you is that when you vote on that day, remain in your polling booth and don’t go home. That is how we did it in Abia State. So, for 48 and 72 hours, nobody sleep.

“I used to tell our people, we have one saying. We said rat does not eat something when the owner is awake.

“So, you people should not sleep. If it is about the votes, we will have the votes, if it is about winning, we will win. We will not allow any rat to steal our victory,” Otti said.

Speaking also, the Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Darlington Nwokocha appealed to the people of the state not to disappoint the party by voting for other candidates except Akpata if they really want to enjoy the dividends of democracy which the people in Abia State are currently enjoying.

“The victory is ours and we must deliver full time on that particular day and what Abia is enjoying today Edo State will enjoy it too,” Nwokocha said.

Earlier, the Edo State governorship candidate of the party, Olumide Akpata while welcoming Alex Otti to the state, said Otti was in Benin City to help talk to the people of the state to vote for him and his running mate, Kadiri Asamah and not to talk only to the party faithful.

“Jesus Christ said he didn’t come for the saved but for the lost,” Akpata said.