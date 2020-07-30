Edo 2020: Obaseki’s re-election will guarantee Edo Central 2024 governorship position – Aguele

Idris Umar Momoh & Churchill Okoro, Benin

Chairman of Esan South East Local Government Area, Peter Aguele, on Wednesday said the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki will guarantee Edo Central Senatorial District governorship position in 2024.

Aguele made the remarks in an exclusive interview with BusinessDay in Benin City.

The council boss, who said Godwin Obaseki will win the September 19 governorship election massively, noted that the governor’s re-election will clear the way for the Esan people to produce the next governor of the state in 2024.

He further said that the governor’s sterling performance in all sectors of the economy and visible across the state will earn him a second term in office.

According to him, our people in Edo Central senatorial district are predominantly PDP. It is worthy to note that the Esan people are pleased with this government in terms of what he has done for the Esan people.

“We are going to support him to be able to continue in his good work, and I know his style of good governance is one of the best thing that has ever happened to Edo people.

“I can assure you that because of what the governor represents, the Esan people are going to vote massively for him. We have a good product to sell and we are going to sell it.

“Everybody knows that politics is turn by turn. In fairness, it has gone round. Edo North has completed eight years while Edo South which the governor represents has done four years, and constitutionally it is two tenure of four years and the governor will complete it,” he said.

He added, “Once he completes in 2024, it is not going anywhere and it cannot be retained in Edo South, in fairness. So, it will naturally move to Edo Central which is our district, and at that point the average Esan man will enter government house after 24 years of supporting the other two senatorial districts.

“No Esan man has been there. By law, Oserhiemen Osunbor was never a governor; he was removed by the court and wasn’t recognised as a governor. So, we cannot use that to count for Esan people. So, technically in 24 years the Esan man has not seen Osadebe Avenue”.

The local government chairman, who however, condemned the last Saturday clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) noted that the governorship election would be one of the most peaceful governorship election in the state.